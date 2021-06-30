IOM Regional Office for East and Horn of Africa Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) COVID-19 Regional Overview on Mobility Restrictions as of 24 June 2021

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions.

To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to map and gather data on the locations, status and different restrictions at Points of Entry (PoEs), globally. In the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) region, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams in nine of the ten countries covered by IOM Nairobi Regional Office1 are actively collecting information on various PoEs, internal transit locations, as well as other areas of interest in an effort to better understand the extent of these restrictions, as well as the impact on different types of population groups. This report is developed as a close collaboration between IOM’s divisions and units, in particular: DTM, Migration Health Division (MHD), Immigration and Border Management (IBM), and Migrant Protection and Assistance Division (MPA).

Data is collected about the following locations:

• Airports (currently or recently functioning airport with a designated International Air Transport Association -IATA- code)

• Blue Border Crossing Points (international border crossing point on sea, river or lake)

• Land Border Crossing Points (international border crossing point on land)

• Internal Transit Points (internal transit point inside a given country, territory or area)

• Areas of interest (region, town, city or sub-administrative unit in a given country, territory or area with specific restrictions)

• Sites with a population of interest particularly affected by or at risk of COVID-19 (stranded, repatriated and returning migrants, IDPs, nationals, asylum-seekers and regular travellers