IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Kismayo, 8 - 14 June 2018

KEY MESSAGES

• A total of 164 new arrivals were recorded this week, a slight increase compared to last week, and 11 exits were recorded, a slight decrease compared to last week.

• The majority of the new arrivals cited insecurity (50%), food scarcity (33%), health (10%) and education (7%) as their reasons for displacement.

• This week, the new arrivals came from Kismayo District (53%), Jamaame (23%), Jiliib (13%), Badhaadhe (7%) and a few other locations. These new arrivals were heading to IDP sites in the Galbet Section (30%), Fanole section (27%), Central Section (17%), Dalxiska section (13%), Host community (10%) and a few other locations.

• Out of the 7 families leaving the IDP sites, 2 of them left the Dalxiska Section, 2 left the Fanole Section, 2 left the Galbet section and 1 left the host community. These IDPs were heading to the districts of Kismayo (57%), Buale (29%) and Badhaade (14%). Their main reason for leaving was to manage their farms (88%) while others cited the uncomfortable living conditions in the sites.