02 Oct 2018

IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Kismayo, 7 - 13 September 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 13 Sep 2018 View Original
KEY MESSAGES

  • Over the reporting period, a slightly lower number of total 125 entries recorded compared to last week. 26 exits were recorded which is slightly lower compared to last week.

  • Majority of the new arrivals said that their reason for displacement into the IDP sites was due to shortage of food (27%). In addition, 7% cited Insecurity, 5% cited uncomfortable living condition, 5% wanted to join their family and few others as their reason for displacement.

  • This week most of the new arrivals came from Kismayo (33%) districts, with the remainder coming from Jamaame (20%), Badhaadhe (20%), Afmadow (10%), Kenya (10%) and few other locations. These new arrivals were heading to IDP sites in Galbet Section (43%) “13 households “which is on the west side of Kismayo town. As for the rest, 30% were heading to Central Section “9 households”, 27% were heading to Central section “7 households” and other locations/sites.

  • Out of the 11 families exiting the IDP sites, 50% left sites in Dalxiska section, 25% left Galbet Section and 25% left Central section. After leaving the sites, these IDPs indicated that they were heading to the district of Jamaame (50%), Afmadow (25%) and Kenya (25%) while the main reasons for return was Uncomfortable living condition, educational opportunities and management of farms.

