IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Kismayo, 7 - 13 September 2018

KEY MESSAGES

Over the reporting period, a slightly lower number of total 125 entries recorded compared to last week. 26 exits were recorded which is slightly lower compared to last week.

Majority of the new arrivals said that their reason for displacement into the IDP sites was due to shortage of food (27%). In addition, 7% cited Insecurity, 5% cited uncomfortable living condition, 5% wanted to join their family and few others as their reason for displacement.

This week most of the new arrivals came from Kismayo (33%) districts, with the remainder coming from Jamaame (20%), Badhaadhe (20%), Afmadow (10%), Kenya (10%) and few other locations. These new arrivals were heading to IDP sites in Galbet Section (43%) “13 households “which is on the west side of Kismayo town. As for the rest, 30% were heading to Central Section “9 households”, 27% were heading to Central section “7 households” and other locations/sites.