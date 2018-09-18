IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Kismayo, 24 - 30 August 2018

KEY MESSAGES

• Over the reporting period, a higher number of entries (246) were recorded compared to last week. 60 exits were recorded this week which is slightly lower compared to last weeks’ number.

• Majority of the new arrivals cited their reason for displacement into the IDP sites was due to lack of food (74%). In addition, 14% cited insecurity in their areas of origin (from Buale, Jamame and Jiliib) and 12% cited health as their reason for displacement.

• This week most of the new arrivals came from Kismayo (43%) districts, with the remainder coming from Afmadow (19%),Jamaame (17%) Buale (7%), Badhaadhe (7%), Jilib (5%) and a few other locations. These new arrivals were heading to IDP sites in Galbet Section (48%) “Jore 1HH,

Danwadaag 2HH, Alle Amin 1HH, Wariri 2HH, Digaal 1HH, Feer sagaro 1HH, Amuudiyow 1HH, Camp owliyo 1HH, Kalmo doon 1HH, Rajo 1HH, Buulo gaduud 1HH, Qalbi shareef 1HH, Ceel cade 1HH” which is on the west side of Kismayo town. As for the rest, 26% were heading to Dalxiska Section “Wamo3 1HH, Adat gari 1HH, Barawe 1HH, Borow 1HH, Haji Bola 2HH, HH, Yaman 1HH, Halgan 1HH, Hilac 1HH”, 14% central section “Barwaqo 1HH, Daryeel 1HH, Sakuyee 1HH, Sanguuni 1HH, Koban-2 1HH” and 12% were heading to Fanole section “Gabow 1HH, Wadajir 1HH, Ahmed Bin Hambal 1HH, Sanguuni 1HH, Geldone 1HH”.

• Out of the 26 families exiting the IDP sites, 24 of them were leaving sites in the Galbet section “Lokaley Yaq 2HH, Rajo 1HH, Dayah 1HH, Shabac 1HH, Dudu 1HH, Indha Badan Ismodnoy 1HH, Tariqane 1HH, Haraac 2HH, Camp Galbet 1HH, Kanjaron 3HH, Alle Qabe 2 HH, Anjeel 1HH, Dano 1HH, Guba Kibir 1HH, Qalbi Shareef 2 HH, Buulo Faturo 1HH”, 1 left Dalxiska Section “Hajo Bola 1HH”and 1 left Central Section “ Camp Suley 1HH”. After leaving the sites, these IDPs indicated that they were heading to the district of Kismayo (100%) while the main reasons for return was Rejoining Family and management of farms due to the good rainy season experienced in the last Gu’, majority have planted their farms and are now going for harvest. 18 of the families said they intend to return to the IDP sites.