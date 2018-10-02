IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Kismayo, 14 - 20 September 2018

KEY MESSAGES

Over the reporting period, a total of 176 persons of new entries went through the Kismayo checkpoints.

The figure shows a slightly higher as compared with last week. On the same note a total of 15 exits were recorded that left the IDP camps.

Majority of the new arrivals (67%), cited the reasons for displacement into the IDP sites as insecurity while (33%) reported to be seeking food.

The new arrivals came from the districts of Jamame (38%), Kismayo (24%), Badhaadhe (17%), Jilib (14%) and Kenya (7%). They were heading to IDP sites in Galbet Section (48%) “20 households “which is on the west side of Kismayo town. As for the rest, 36% were heading to Dalxiska Section “15 households”, 17% were heading to Central section “7 households”.