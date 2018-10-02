02 Oct 2018

IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Kismayo, 14 - 20 September 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (733.82 KB)

KEY MESSAGES

  • Over the reporting period, a total of 176 persons of new entries went through the Kismayo checkpoints.
    The figure shows a slightly higher as compared with last week. On the same note a total of 15 exits were recorded that left the IDP camps.

  • Majority of the new arrivals (67%), cited the reasons for displacement into the IDP sites as insecurity while (33%) reported to be seeking food.

  • The new arrivals came from the districts of Jamame (38%), Kismayo (24%), Badhaadhe (17%), Jilib (14%) and Kenya (7%). They were heading to IDP sites in Galbet Section (48%) “20 households “which is on the west side of Kismayo town. As for the rest, 36% were heading to Dalxiska Section “15 households”, 17% were heading to Central section “7 households”.

  • Out of the 3 families exiting the IDP sites, 100%were leaving sites in Dalxiska section, after leaving the sites, these IDPs indicated that they were heading to the district of Kismayo (67%), Jamame (33%) while the main reasons for return was Uncomfortable living condition, and management of farms.

