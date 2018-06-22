IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Dolow, 8 - 15 June 2018

KEY MESSAGES

• A total of 25 new arrivals were reported, a two fold increase of entries compared to the previous week. Once again, no exits were reported.

• The majority of the new arrivals cited lack of food as their reason for displacement (75%) while others cited rejoining their family (25%).

• The majority of new arrivals came from Ethiopia (57%) while the remaining came from Belet xaawo(13%), Xudur (13%) and Garbaharey district (14%).