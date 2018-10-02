IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Dolow, 7 - 13 September 2018

Key Messages:

• This week there were 27 new arrivals and no exits recorded at Dolow IDP camps. The number of new arrivals slightly increased compared to the previous week. In general, for the month of August and September, movements in Dolow IDP sites have remained significantly low compared with July entries.

• Majority of the new arrivals cited lack of food as their reason for displacement (58%). Others cited uncomfortable conditions (14%), insecurity (14%), seeking employment opportunity (14%).

• More than half of the new arrivals came Ethiopia (86%). The rest came from nearby district of Baardheere district (14%).

• All the new arrivals went to Qansaxley IDP site since Kabasa has been closed to new arrivals since October 2017 because of lack of space for new plots.