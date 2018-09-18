18 Sep 2018

IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Dolow, 24 - 30 August 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Aug 2018
Download PDF (256.19 KB)

KEY MESSAGES

  • This week there were 14 new arrivals and only 4 exits recorded at Dollow IDP camps. The number of new arrivals slightly increased compared to the previous week. In general, for the month of August, movements in Dolow IDP sites have remained significantly low compared with July entries.

  • Half of the new arrivals to Dolow IDP camps this week cited lack of food as their main reason for displacement. A quarter cited that they are rejoining their family while the rest cited they came to the site because of uncomfortable living conditions in their areas of origin.

  • More than half of the new arrivals came from across the border of Ethiopia while the rest came from nearby district of Luuq with (25%) and Belet Xaawo (25%).

  • 50% of the new arrivals went to Qansaxley IDP site, and 50% went to Kabasa IDP site.

  • New arrivals cited lack of food, uncomfortable living conditions and rejoining their families as the reasons for displacement.

