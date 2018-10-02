02 Oct 2018

IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Dolow, 14 - 20 September 2018

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original
KEY MESSAGES

  • This reporting week, a total of 15 new entries and zero (0) exits were recorded in Dolow IDPs camps. This shows a decrease of those coming in as compared with the previous week. Similarly, the number of exits has been shrinking and has since late August 2018, remained zero.

  • Majority of the new arrivals coming in, (75%), cited to be seeking food as the main reasons for displacement while (25%) reported to be rejoining their families.

  • 75% of the new arrivals came from across the border from Ethiopia while the remaining 25% came from the lower Juba of Kismayo district.

  • Entirely all the new arrivals went to Qansaxley IDP site which currently has enough space that can accommodate newly displaced persons since Kabasa has since been kept away from new IDPs due to limited or lack of space.

