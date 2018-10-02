IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Dolow, 14 - 20 September 2018

KEY MESSAGES

This reporting week, a total of 15 new entries and zero (0) exits were recorded in Dolow IDPs camps. This shows a decrease of those coming in as compared with the previous week. Similarly, the number of exits has been shrinking and has since late August 2018, remained zero.

Majority of the new arrivals coming in, (75%), cited to be seeking food as the main reasons for displacement while (25%) reported to be rejoining their families.

75% of the new arrivals came from across the border from Ethiopia while the remaining 25% came from the lower Juba of Kismayo district.