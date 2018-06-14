14 Jun 2018

IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Baidoa, 8 - 14 June 2018

International Organization for Migration
KEY MESSAGES

• A total of 252 new arrivals were recorded this week, the highest number in the last ten weeks and 217 exits were observed, the lowest number in the last seven weeks at Baidoa checkpoints. For those arriving, insecurity and lack of food were cited as the main factors for displacement while those leaving the IDP sites left to return to their farms. The high number of arrivals with low number of exits is mainly due to the Gu (rain) season coming to an end.

• Most new arrivals came from the district of Baidoa (54%), 26% from Dinsoor district, 16% from Qansaxdheer District and 4% from Afgoy district. They were heading to the IDP sites of Hafata (39%), Dheed kiyal (37%), Abagbeday (13%), and Mogor Maayow (11%).

• 26% of those exiting were from Balanbash, 24% from Ban ideedi, 14% from Doboolow, 12% from Bur Caday, 12% from Duste, 7% from Hafata and the remaining (5%) exited from Jazira. 40% of those exiting were returning to Qansah Dhere district and 60% were returning to the outskirts of Baidoa villages within Baidoa District of Bay region. All families said they are intending to return back to the IDP sites in the future.

