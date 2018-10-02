IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Baidoa, 7 - 13 September 2018

Key Messages:

• This reporting week, a total of 143 entries and 36 exits recorded at the MTT checkpoints in Baidoa. The exits reported were the lowest since March this year similarly, the entries reported also slightly went down since the first week of Aug 2018.

• The major pull factor for displacement into the IDP sites as follows: Shortage of food (58%), insecurity (22%), uncomfortable living conditions (8%), joining the rest of the family (7%), seek healthcare facilities (5%).

• The new arrivals came from the districts of Qansax Dheere (37%), Baidoa district (28%), Diinsoor district (13%), Rab Dhuure district (9%), Wajid District (9%) and 5% from Dadaab Kenya. They said that they intended to move into the IDP sites of Abaq Haluul (10%), Banow (8%), Doolow2 (8%), Hafata (8%), Buur Edoy (6%), Elbay2 (5%). Rojo (5%), ADC4 (5%), AljIziira (5%), Awo Asharo 2 (5%), Bakal Gaduud (5%), Buula Barde (5%),Buula Liir (5%), Kaamir (4%), Buula Usley 3 (4%), Hassan Muumin (4%), Fanoole (4%), Hanaano1 (4%), Alla Tuug (3%) and finally Buula Nuuri 1 (2%).

• 31% of those leaving reported their reason for exit is to rejoin the rest of the families, manage their farms (28%), seeking education opportunities (22%) and seeking better services (19%). Those exiting were from the IDPs sites of Dolow2 (28%), Buur Edoy (22%), Hassan Muumin (22%) Rojo (19%), Sedex Buurow (9%). 42% of the exits reported to be going to Dadaab, Kenya, 31% going back to Xudur district and 28% of the exits were returning to Baidoa district. 58% of the families said they intend to return to the IDP sites in the future.