IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Baidoa, 29 December 2017 – 4 January 2018

KEY MESSAGES

This week there were 374 new arrivals and only 21 exits at the Baidoa checkpoints. This represents the fourth week in a row that the number of exits has remained below 100. In general, since midNovember all movements in and out Baidoa IDP sites have remained relatively low compared with previous months.

All of the new entries cited either insecurity (83%), lack of food (15%) or health (2%) as their reasons for entry.

The new arrivals came from the districts of Baidoa (67%), Rabdhuure (17%), Xudur District (9%), and Ceel Berde (7%). They said that they intended to move into the IDP sites of Abag Haluul (37%),

Hagarka Madigeri (22%), Dooy (17%) and Jera Madshek (24%).