11 Jan 2018

IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Baidoa, 29 December 2017 – 4 January 2018

Published on 04 Jan 2018
KEY MESSAGES

  • This week there were 374 new arrivals and only 21 exits at the Baidoa checkpoints. This represents the fourth week in a row that the number of exits has remained below 100. In general, since midNovember all movements in and out Baidoa IDP sites have remained relatively low compared with previous months.

  • All of the new entries cited either insecurity (83%), lack of food (15%) or health (2%) as their reasons for entry.

  • The new arrivals came from the districts of Baidoa (67%), Rabdhuure (17%), Xudur District (9%), and Ceel Berde (7%). They said that they intended to move into the IDP sites of Abag Haluul (37%),
    Hagarka Madigeri (22%), Dooy (17%) and Jera Madshek (24%).

  • The 4 households exiting the IDP sites this week said that they were leaving to manage their farms. Three of the households came from Kormari IDP site and the other from Dhalool IDP site. All 4 were heading back to Baidoa District.
    All of the families said they intend to return back to the IDP sites in Baidoa.

