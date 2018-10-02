IOM CCCM Somalia Movement Trend Tracking: Baidoa, 14 - 20 September 2018

KEY MESSAGES

This week there were 75 new arrivals and only 16 exits at the Baidoa checkpoints. The lowest figures recorded since March 2018 for exits and May 2018 for entry. Movements have decreased after the harvesting season came to an end and the hot season began thus hindering the movements of displaced persons across the regions. In general, since mid-July all movements in and out of Baidoa IDP sites have remained relatively low compared with previous months.

Reasons for displacement into the IDP sites were wide ranging as given in the breakdowns. insecurity (33%), to seek education opportunities (19%), Shortage of food (16%), to seek better services (15%) seek healthcare facilities (12%) and joining the rest of the family (5%).

The new arrivals came from the districts of Baidoa (20%), Qansax Dheere district (17%),

Diinsor district (16%), Ceel Barde district (11%), Wajid district (11%), Baardheere district (10%), Xudur district (8%) and Rab Dhuure district (7%). They said that they intended to move into the IDP sites of Bokol-1 (21%), Tubaney (16%), Abal 5 (15%),Abaq Haluul (13%), Abal 4 (12%), Doon Humow (12%),

Jira mad Sheikh (8% and Adan Yare (3%).