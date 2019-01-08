IOM Addresses Protection Needs of Internally Displaced Somalis

Baidao – Tens of thousands of drought and conflict displaced Somalis received shelter materials and non-food item (NFI) kits distributed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Somalia last month.

The distribution of basic necessities like kitchen sets, blankets, jerry cans, plastic sheeting, wood and tools to 8,560 internally displaced families in 153 camps began on 11 December.

The materials will improve the people’s living conditions and address their protection, peace and development needs, with a particular emphasis on women and children, by allowing them to create a safer, more dignified existence.

“This assistance has allowed us to recover some household items and to reinforce our shelter which has improved our living conditions,” explained Halimoa, a mother of three.

An estimated 252,000 families are living in 371 camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Baidao, 250km northwest of the capital Mogadishu. Many have been displaced for years due to drought and conflict in the region.

IOM utilizes a network of community outreach teams to evaluate and communicate the urgent needs of camp residents.

“Due to the lack of lighting in IDP sites many residents were afraid to go out at night, but after the distribution of NFI kits with solar lanterns we have seen improved conditions and less fear among the population,” said Ali, one of the outreach leaders.

The distribution was funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The programme aims to reach 7,700 families living in IDP camps across Somalia.

For more information please contact the IOM Somalia Programme Support Unit, Tel: +254 715 990 600, Email: iomsomaliapsu@iom.int