Investigations into civilian casualties from US air strikes in Somalia needed urgently

Recent research by Amnesty International found that 14 civilians had been killed and eight more injured in just fie US air strikes in Somalia since April 2017. Given that the US has conducted more than 120 additional strikes across Somalia in the past two-and-a-half years, the true number of civilian casualties is likely to be higher. However, Amnesty International is yet to see evidence that the USA and Somalia have taken concrete steps to thoroughly investigate these credible allegations of civilian casualties and ensure survivors of air strikes and the families of victims are afforded their right to justice, accountability and remedy. The USA and Somalia have a moral imperative and a legal responsibility to remedy this situation.