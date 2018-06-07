07 Jun 2018

International Partners welcome results of National Security Council Meeting in Baidoa

Report
from Government of the United Kingdom, Government of Italy, Government of Ethiopia, Government of the United States of America, United Nations, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, European Union
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original

The United Nations, African Union, European Union, Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, Ethiopia, Italy, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States welcome the significant outcomes of the June 3-5 National Security Council meeting in Baidoa, capital of South West State.

International partners commend the leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia, Federal Member States, Benadir region, and represented ministries for reaching key agreements on the Transition Plan, revenue sharing, and the electoral model for the 2020 one-person, one-vote elections, and they urge accelerated implementation of these agreements. Building consensus on these and other critical issues provide the basis for further progress, including the conclusion of the Constitutional review process and defining the Somali federal model, and set the stage for a constructive Somalia Partnership Forum, which the Federal Government of Somalia, the European Union and Sweden will co-host in Brussels on June 25 and 26.

As Somalia enters a new phase in its relations with international financial institutions, its partners encourage Somalia’s leaders to continue working in the spirit of unity.

