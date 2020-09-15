International Partners Welcome FGS-FMS Dialogue on Electoral Model

Mogadishu - International partners* welcome the resumption of dialogue between the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the five Federal Member States (FMS). The partners commend President Mohamed Abdullahi ‘Farmaajo’ and the FMS Presidents for participating in these important meetings in Mogadishu.

The partners urge the Somali leaders to engage fully in serious dialogue aimed at reaching broad agreement on a credible and implementable electoral model. The partners hope that other key Somali political stakeholders will also be consulted, as discussions advance, to expand support for an agreement and its implementation.

International partners appeal to Somalia’s leaders to be guided by the national interest and the democratic aspirations of the Somali people at this historic moment.