International partners urge peaceful completion of parliamentary leadership elections

Mogadishu – As elections for the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of Parliament take place this week, Somalia’s international partners* urge that these processes conclude peacefully. We welcome the election of the Speaker and Deputies of the Upper House on 26 April 2022.

After the long delays already experienced in Somalia’s electoral process, recent political tensions and security incidents must not be permitted to disrupt its final stages. We urge all Somali leaders to exercise restraint, resolve differences through compromise, and avoid escalation of any incidents. Somalia’s urgent focus must be to conclude the electoral process calmly and credibly so that duly elected leaders can address key national priorities.

*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Qatar, Russia, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.