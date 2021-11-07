International Partners Urge Faster Progress on Elections

Mogadishu – International partners* are deeply concerned by continuing delays in the Somali electoral process. While the recent start to the House of the People voting process is a positive development, the electoral timetable remains well behind schedule and needs to be accelerated.

We urge national and Federal Member State leaders and election management bodies to advance quickly to complete inclusive and credible House of the People elections before the end of 2021, respecting the 30 per cent minimum quota for women. We also call on Galmudug authorities to immediately elect the two remaining seats to complete the Upper House electoral process.

International partners note the recent announcement of a settlement in the dispute between the President and Prime Minister. We urge the two leaders to implement the agreed terms promptly and re-focus on national priorities, especially completion of the electoral process.

International partners once again call for full and rapid implementation of the 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 agreements.

*African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), Ireland, Kenya, League of Arab States, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and United Nations.