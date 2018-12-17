17 Dec 2018

International partners concerned over recent events in Somalia’s south west state

Report
from Government of Sweden, Government of Ireland, Government of Denmark, Government of France, Government of the United Kingdom, Government of Kenya, Government of Italy, Government of the United States of America, Government of Switzerland, Government of Turkey, Government of Germany, Government of Norway, Government of Finland, Government of Uganda, Government of the Netherlands, European Union, UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, African Union Mission in Somalia
Published on 14 Dec 2018 View Original

Mogadishu – The following international partners* (listed below) are concerned about the recent events in South West State. We extend our deepest condolences for the death of the South West State assembly member and others who have died in the violence in Baidoa. We deplore all violence and any other acts that could exacerbate the humanitarian situation.

The international community underscores that there should be unified support for the agreed framework governing the elections, and urges all parties to respect the integrity of the electoral process. We encourage constructive dialogue to resolve political differences and address other challenges in order to advance the political and economic progress of the country.

  • = Denmark, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, AMISOM and the United Nations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.