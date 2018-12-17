International partners concerned over recent events in Somalia’s south west state

Mogadishu – The following international partners* (listed below) are concerned about the recent events in South West State. We extend our deepest condolences for the death of the South West State assembly member and others who have died in the violence in Baidoa. We deplore all violence and any other acts that could exacerbate the humanitarian situation.

The international community underscores that there should be unified support for the agreed framework governing the elections, and urges all parties to respect the integrity of the electoral process. We encourage constructive dialogue to resolve political differences and address other challenges in order to advance the political and economic progress of the country.