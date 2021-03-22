International Partners Call for Somali Leaders to Reach Agreement

Mogadishu – International partners* welcome the arrival of participants for the summit of the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member State leaders, to be held in the protected area of Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport, and announced to begin on 22 March 2021. We urge them to convene quickly and to show leadership by building on the Baidoa Technical Committee proposals of 16 February 2021 to implement the 17 September 2020 electoral model and proceed to elections without delay.

We also encourage consultation with other stakeholders such as political actors, civil society organizations, and key legislators to listen to their views and ensure broad support for the electoral process.

We see no viable alternative to implementation of the 17 September electoral model on a rapid timeline to conduct peaceful, inclusive, free, fair, and credible elections. International partners will not support a partial or parallel electoral process or any initiatives leading to extension of prior mandates.

We appeal to Somalia’s leaders to seize this opportunity for a peaceful political settlement leading to elections and to make the necessary compromises in the interest of the Somali nation and its people.

International partners continue their efforts to bring the Somali stakeholders together. We reiterate our commitment to support implementation of the electoral process once details are agreed.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, League of Arab States (LAS), Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.