International partners alarmed by situation in Guriel, call for halt to fighting and pursuit of dialogue

Mogadishu – International partners* are alarmed by the continued fighting in the town of Guriel in the Federal Member State of Galmudug. Not only is the conflict causing severe humanitarian suffering to the people of the area, but it is also distracting from the urgent priorities of completing the electoral process and countering al-Shabaab.

We urge that the parties to this conflict immediately halt the fighting and resolve their differences through negotiations. International partners are prepared to support such efforts if requested by the parties.

*- African union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), Italy, Kenya, League of Arab States, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Sudan, Sweden, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.