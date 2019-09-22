On International Day, UN Envoy Encourages All Somalis to Help Contribute to Somalia’s Peace

Mogadishu – As the world marks the International Day of Peace, the UN envoy to Somalia today encouraged all Somalis to contribute towards a sustainable peace in their country.

“Somalis yearn for an end to conflict and to the senseless shootings and bombings they have endured for far too long. We commend continued Somali Government efforts, supported by international partners, to improve security and bring an end to the violence. Lasting peace will also require inclusive governance, equitable justice, and sustained dialogue among Somalis of good will to achieve political consensus and national reconciliation,” said the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

“On this day I encourage all Somalis to reaffirm their commitment to living in harmony with one another, so that Somalia may advance on its path to peace and stability,” he added.

The UN General Assembly established the International Day of Peace in 1981. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire, and to commemorate the Day through education and public awareness on issues related to peace.