Internally displaced Baidoa families receive AMISOM assistance

Baidoa, June 15—The Administration of Southwest State of Somalia on Monday distributed food and non-food items, donated by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), to internally displaced families in Baidoa.

The humanitarian relief items consisted of mosquito nets, blankets, sugar, oil and household utensils.

The items had earlier been handed over by AMISOM to the Commission of Refugees and IDPs Affairs of Southwest State, to be delivered to the vulnerable families affected by both conflict and climate shocks.

Speaking during the distribution, Abdikadir Ali Mohamed, the Chairman of Southwest Refugees and IDPs Affairs Commission noted that the humanitarian, social and economic needs of the IDPs were immense and many of them faced chronic hunger.

“We are very grateful to AMISOM for always coming to the aid of our people in their time of need. What we have received today shall go a long way in meeting the basic needs of the people. In this camp alone, we have about 548 IDP families, which means that the needs are plenty and this is why such assistance is very welcome,” said Ali Mohamed.

Fatma Abdi Kerrow, of Nasib Wanaag 2 IDP Camp in Baidoa, said many of the children in the camp are at risk to various ailments, including waterborne diseases as a result of unsafe drinking water and severe malnutrition due to food shortages.

“What we have received will go a long way to relieve us of the everyday challenges we face as IDPs. I call upon AMISOM and others to continue providing this life-saving assistance to those of us in need. The mosquito nets will protect us from the mosquitos, the blankets will also protect us from the cold and the household utensils will be very useful for all the families,” she said.

Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, a father of six from Model 1 IDP Camp said the IDPs also lacked medical services and improved sanitation.

“This camp has no hospitals and schools. We also don’t have clean drinking water and sufficient toilets. These are some of the areas in which we would need assistance to help alleviate the challenges we face,” Mohamed explained.