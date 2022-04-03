Inter-Agency Mission Report Kismayo, March 2022

The information in this report does not necessarily represent the official view of the United Nations or its partners. It is a compilation of information received by the mission participants from interactions on the ground which aims to inform clusters/agencies when preparing for future deliveries and programmatic interventions.

Overview

The purpose of the mission is to monitor the drought situation, strengthen the relationship with local authorities and humanitarian partners, monitor living conditions of displaced people, on-going humanitarian response, gaps and challenges faced by the humanitarian partners as well as the affected population.

BACKGROUND

• Jubaland is one of the worst drought-hit states in Somalia. Over 4,700 drought displaced households (approx. 30,000 people) arrived Luglow Settlement (15km north of Kismayo town). These families have no access to safe, drinking water sanitation facilities and improved hygiene practices. There are other families that have joined other existing IDP camps within Kismayo town or was host communities stretching existing social services beyond capacity in those areas.

• Kismayo is a bustling town and is the seat of the Jubaland administration. It hosts many international and national non-governmental organizations and UN agencies responding to emergencies and involved in durable solutions/development work.

• The State-level Intercluster Coordination Group (S-ICCG) is hosted in Kismayo by both UN Cluser lead agencies and international NGOs. This Caravan mission made up of mostly national intercluster coordinators had an opportuanity to hold a meeting with the S-ICCG representatives.

HUMANITARIAN ACCESS

• There is humanitarian access in Kismayo and surrounding villages although many NGOs and the UN cannot access many villages in rural areas in Lower Juba region. Middle Juba region is inaccessible as it is controlled by non-state armed groups.

• There have been challenges accessing Luglow where majority of the newly displaced by the drought are staying following government directives. NGOs wanting to access the area must go throught the Ministry of Interior and alert the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, however, there is still difficulty and restrictions of movement leading to delay in humanitarian operations.

• They also must call the Jubaland army commander who authorizes any missions to the area. On return, they must hold meetings with the commander to debrief on the mission. The many layers of permission limit access and liaison with the commander contravenes humanitarian principles.