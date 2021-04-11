Inter-Agency Child Protection Case Management Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) Somalia and Somaliland - Approved/Endorsed by CMTF on August 2020

INTRODUCTION TO THE CPCM STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES

The Somalia inter-agency Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for child protection case management describes guiding principles, procedures, roles and responsibilities in the prevention of and response to child rights violations, abuse, neglect and exploitation of children in Somalia, including those on the move and children associated with armed forces and armed groups. The SOPs focus on children with protection concerns or those at risk to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

These SOPs were developed through an inter-agency consultative process with government partners, communitybased groups, UN agencies and national and international actors working in child protection under the umbrella of the Child Protection Area of Responsibility (CP AoR).

The SOP will also be reviewed every two years in order to ensure that they are up-to-date and reflect the practices of the partners. However, child protection actors can request for a review should the SOPs not meet the stated objectives or if there are has been a significant change to the operational environment.