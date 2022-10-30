Integrated measles, tOPV, vitamin A and deworming campaign in Somalia 2022

Introduction

The integrated measles, tOPV, vitamin A and deworming campaign is an opportune time to protect children against measles and polio and other diseases in view of the current drought situation, cVDPVs circulation in Somalia and the consequential health impact. In 2022 (as at week 42), Somalia has recorded 14,847 suspected cases of Measles with about 60% of laboratory tests confirmed positive (IgM+ve) and the number of cVDPV2 reported up to date are four cases. Though MoH and partners have conducted response campaigns for Measles, vaccinating over 1,3 million children <5years. The drought situation has surged population movement leading to more IDPs with high concentration camps coupled with poor nutrition status of the people especially the children.