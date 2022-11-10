Integrated measles supplementary immunization activities - Somalia

Introduction

The integrated measles campaign is an opportune time to protect children against measles and polio and other diseases in view of the current drought situation in Somalia and the consequential health impact. In 2022 (as at week 42), Somalia has recorded 14,847 suspected cases of Measles with about 60% of laboratory tests confirmed positive (IgM+ve). Though MoH and partners have conducted limited response campaigns for both Measles and Polio, vaccinating over 1million children <5years, there are indications of more cases to occur.

The drought situation has surged population movement leading to more IDPs with high concentration camps coupled with poor nutritional status of the people especially the children. There are four cases of cVDPV2 reported in 2022 and one case reported in 2021.