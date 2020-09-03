Information gaps analysis of WASH resources for Somalia: Snapshot of information gaps in August 2020

This document summarizes the situation of available water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) related baseline information and the results of an ad-hoc WASH partner survey conducted by REACH under the framework of a project funded by UNICEF to enhance the information management capacity of the WASH Cluster in Somalia. It can serve as a point of reference for both, the identification of existing information sources, as well as planning of upcoming data collection exercises.

The document is organized in two sections:

1.) Summary of the WASH partner survey

2.) WASH specific information gap matrix