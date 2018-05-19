India Meteorological Department Bulletin No. : 19 (ARB 02/2018) - Sub: Cyclonic Storm “SAGAR” over Gulf of Aden

The cyclonic storm “SAGAR” over Gulf of Aden moved further west-southwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 19 th May 2018 over Gulf of Aden near latitude 11.1 0N and longitude 44.8 0E; about 170 km south-southeast of Aden (Yemen) and 1000 km west-southwest of Socotra Islands. It is very likely to continue to move west-southwestwards and weaken gradually and cross Somalia coast near longitude 440E during afternoon of today, the 19th May 2018 as a cyclonic storm with wind speed 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.

Warnings:

(a) Wind

Gale winds speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is very likely around the system centre covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 12 hrs and gradual decrease thereafter becoming 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph at the time of landfall.

(b) Sea condition

Sea condition will be high to very high around the system centre covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea during next 24 hrs.

(c) Fishermen warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea during next 24 hrs.

The next bulletin will be issued at 1130 hrs IST of 19 th May 2018.