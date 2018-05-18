18 May 2018

India Meteorological Department Bulletin No. : 14 (ARB 02/2018) - Sub: Cyclonic Storm “SAGAR” over Gulf of Aden

Report
from Government of India
Published on 18 May 2018
TIME OF ISSUE: 1700 HOURS IST DATED: 18.05.2018

The cyclonic storm “SAGAR” over Gulf of Aden moved further west-southwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 1430 hrs IST of 18 th May 2018 over Gulf of Aden near latitude 11.70N and longitude 45.60E; about 120 km east-southeast of Aden (Yemen) and 900 km west-southwest of Socotra Islands. It is very likely to continue to move westsouthwestwards and weaken gradually from 19th morning and cross Somalia coast near about longitude 440E around noon of 19th May 2018 as a cyclonic storm with wind speed 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.

Warnings:

(a) Wind Gale winds speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is very likely around the system centre covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 12 hrs and gradual decrease thereafter becoming 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during subsequent 12 hours.

(b) Sea condition Sea condition will be high to very high around the system centre covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea during next 24 hrs.

(c) Fishermen warning Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea during next 48 hrs.
The next bulletin will be issued at 2030 hrs IST of 18 th May 2018.

