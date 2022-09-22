Increasing access to urban services in Somalia

UNOPS is working with the local municipalities in Somalia to improve access to climate-resilient urban infrastructure and other services, with funding from the World Bank.

Somalia’s cities are rapidly growing as conflict and natural disasters – including floods and drought – drive people from rural areas into urban ones. This rapid population growth can strain basic infrastructure and services.

Funded by the World Bank and its partners, the Somalia Urban Resilience Project – Phase II (SURP-II) aims to strengthen public service delivery capacity of local governments, increase access to climate-resilient urban infrastructure and services, and provide immediate and effective response to crises and emergencies. The project is being implemented in Baidoa, Beledweyne, Dhusamareb, Garowe, Kismayo and Mogadishu.

“SURP-II provides priority climate-resilient urban infrastructure while strengthening municipal governance by channeling all the funds through the country systems,” said Makiko Watanabe, Senior Urban Specialist, World Bank.

To support the project, UNOPS helped design urban roads in two municipalities of Baidoa and Kismayo. UNOPS is also providing technical assistance on the implementation of road works in Baidoa, Garowe, Kismayo and Mogadishu. More than 36 kilometres of roads and a bridge are being built.

"The successful completion of this project will help people in cities like Baidoa – including people internally displaced due to conflict and drought – access vital services," said Abdullahi Ali Watiin, Mayor of Baidoa.