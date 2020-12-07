Improving household resilience and dealing with preventable death through health and nutrition outreach services in Belethawa and Bardere district in Somalia: Case study

Concern Worldwide implements BRCiS UKAID-funded Nutrition-sensitive resilience programme (2018-2022) in Gedo region of Somalia with its implementing partner Lifeline Gedo, a local NGO dedicated to helping vulnerable people in Gedo region. The BRCiS programme takes an integrated and people-centred approach to building resilient communities in Somalia, supporting them to acquire and enhance household and community resilience capacities to better mitigate, cope, adapt and recover from prevailing and potential shocks and stresses.

CONTEXT

Access to basic health and nutrition services is critical to enhancing resilience for individual, household and communities. In underserved communities in Gedo region, the programme supports the provision of mobile outreach services that include treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), Moderate Acute Malnutrition MAM, essential maternal and child health services. Lifeline Gedo operates in two integrated health and nutrition mobile-clinics covering 13 locations in Belet-hawa and Bardhere districts.