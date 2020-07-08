OSRO/SOM/516/EC, known as Somaseed, was a project funded by the European Union and aimed at ‘improving genetic quality of seeds in Somalia’.

The project was signed in December 2015. Implementation started in March 2016 and officially finished in November 2019.

The aim of the project was to ensure Somali communities have increased their food production in a sustainable manner, and are able to restore and maintain their productive capacity when faced with chronic pressure or shocks.

The objective of the project was to enhance the availability and access for small-scale farmers to quality, local adapted maize, rice, cowpea and sorghum seeds.

MAIN PROJECT ACTIVITIES

Capacity building for Ministries of Agriculture staff and other seed sector stakeholders Construction and rehabilitation of seed sector infrastructure Crop variety development and regeneration of basic seeds Farmers’ and agro-dealers’ capacity building and commercial production of certified seeds.

Project Results