Improving access to blood and transfusion services in Somalia

UNOPS is working with UNFPA and the World Health Organization to build Somalia's first national blood bank.

Access to safe blood supply and transfusion services in Somalia is a challenge, hindered by blood shortages and a lack of storage capacity.

To address this, UNOPS is supporting the government of Somalia with the construction of the country’s first fully functioning national blood bank. Using more than $3 million in funding from UNFPA and following technical guidance from the World Health Organization, UNOPS is planning, designing, constructing the national blood bank as well as procuring its equipment.

Located in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, the blood bank will be a major step toward sourcing and maintaining a safe and adequate supply of blood for use across the country.

This project is supporting the government of Somalia with improving access to safe supplies of blood for people in need of transfusions, helping to save lives.

Sayed Mohammad Farooqui - UNOPS Head of Programme in Somalia

Green technologies and sustainable principles are being incorporated into the building. For example, solar panels will provide a renewable source of energy for the facility. In addition, UNOPS is working with a local construction company to carry out the works, helping to generate local employment opportunities.

The design of the blood bank takes gender and cultural considerations into account. It will include separate blood donation sections for men and women, donor lounges, changing rooms and toilets.