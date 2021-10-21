Impacts of displacement: Flood displacement in Beledweyne, Somalia

Addressing and reducing internal displacement linked with floods is a priority of the Somali government and its partners. To inform planning for flood-related crises and better assistance to affected populations, IDMC conducted an assessment in 2021 of the impacts of flood displacement on the livelihood, housing conditions, health, education and security of displaced people and their non-displaced neighbours in Beledweyne, a city in Somalia heavily affected by recurring floods. This report presents the assessment’s key findings.