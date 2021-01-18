Impact of ICCM: Saving lives in remote villages in Somalia

Diarrhea, pneumonia and Malaria remain causes of morbidity and mortality among under five children in South West Somalia.

Tuboy is one of the surrounding villages in Hudur district with no access to a health facility. With support from UKAID through BRCiS, Action Against Hunger have started implementing Integrated Community Case Management(iCCM) program in twelve villages in order to reduce morbidity and mortality rate caused by Diarrhea, pneumonia and Malaria.

Asnina Yakub Emed, is a mother of four children (two Sons and two daughters) residing in Tuboy village. Asnina is among community members who have been benefiting from the ICCM services offered by the Action Against Hunger through community health workers in this village.

“It is a big relief for us as mothers. Our children are prone to diseases at any time in this village where there is no health facility in place to seek medication, and the nearest health facility is almost nine kilometers from the village,” Asnina narrated.

“In the past we were struggling a lot. If a child developed complications in the wee hours of the night, whether it’s severe diarrhea, vomiting, cough/pneumonia and fever, we had no facility to take them for medication immediately. What is different now is that the services have been brought to our doorstep. It’s a relief for me as a mother”, Asnina pointed out.

Community health workers play a crucial work in delivering services in such remote villages where many can’t access. “I appreciate the community health worker who does routine visits to our homes and check on a children’s health status. When one of my children feel ill a month ago, Nunaay, a community health worker in our village treated my son at home. This makes me happy as a mother as I don’t have to worry about traveling for miles to get services”, said Asnina.

For community health workers like Nunaay, they have been trained on how to assess, classify and treat diseases like diarrhea, cough/pneumonia and malaria at community level as well as refer malnourished children to the nearest nutrition sites.

We are grateful for the lifesaving support Action Against Hunger provides to us who live in remote areas”, a cheerful Asnina said.

Published by Abdikarim Ali, BRCiS NRC Communication and advocacy coordinator