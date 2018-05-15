The Impact of Drought on Protection Concerns in IDP sites,Buulo Warbo IDP Settlement, Dayniile District, Banadir Region, February 2018

Overview

An estimated 761,000 people have been displaced by drought in Somalia since November 2016. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are moving from rural to urban centres in search of livelihood opportunities and humanitarian assistance. The uptick in displacement and the increased financial strain that the ongoing drought has placed on households present significant protection challenges, particularly for women and children. However, there has been limited research into the specific vulnerabilities and threats faced by IDPs, and little is understood on the relationship between drought and its impact on protection concerns. Gaps in information have limited the extent to which humanitarian intervention and protection service provision is targeted towards affected populations. In order to address this gap, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Concern, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Plan International,

Oxfam and REACH conducted an assessment of 28 IDP sites from across Somalia in January - February 2018.

The assessment focused on four key thematic areas: site safety and security, child protection, sexual and gender based violence, and gaps and availability of protection services. This factsheet presents findings from Buulo Warbo IDP settlement, comprising of a total population of 350 households.