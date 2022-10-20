IHH launches relief projects for drought-stricken East Africa [EN/AR/TR]

East Africa’s Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya are facing a major drought and the people there are facing grave difficulties just to survive. IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has taken action to deliver aid to these countries.

Drought has hit the African continent since October 2020, especially in the northeastern parts of Africa. A drought of this magnitude has never been seen for many years in the region. As a result, a serious food crisis has developed in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya.

16.2 million people lack sufficient access to water

According to international reports, more than 16.2 million people at the Horn of Africa - including 8.2 million in Ethiopia, 3.9 million in Somalia and 4.1 million in Kenya - do not have sufficient access to water for drinking, cooking and cleaning. This water scarcity is increasing the risk of the emergence of epidemics in all three countries. At the Horn of Africa, drought, water and food shortages, coupled with a lack of health services, make the situation in the region even more severe.

IHH Prepared a Report, Launches a Projects

IHH carried out relief projects in various countries after the drought in northeast Africa. In recent weeks, IHH has prepared a report to identify the latest situation in the countries and to expose which issues and regions should be prioritized; and has taken action to launch a new and comprehensive relief project for the drought-stricken countries. With the project, which is set to begin in the coming days, we aim to distribute food and hygiene supplies in the Horn of Africa. In addition, the project also aims to provide healthcare assistance in countries where health services are largely disrupted.

To support

Donors who want to deliver aid to drought-affected countries through IHH can support 10 TL by typing DROUGHT and sending an SMS to 3072. Those who want to donate more can help via online donation on IHH's website or by writing DROUGHT in the description section of IHH's bank account numbers.