IGAD Regional Focus of the Global Report on Food Crises 2022

The fourth edition of the IGAD Regional Focus of the Global Report on Food Crises highlights the alarming high-levels of acute food insecurity in 2021 in the region, where about 42 million people were estimated to be in Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above), exceeding the previous three-year high in 2020 by nearly 33 percent.

Key messages

In 2021, 41.9 million people faced Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above) in seven of the eight IGAD member states (Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda).

The IGAD region accounted for 22 percent of the global number of people in Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above) in 2021.

509 000 people were in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) in Ethiopia and South Sudan, three times higher than the previous five-year high in 2018.

10.5 million people were in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) in six member states, and 90 percent of this population was in Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan.

Conflict and insecurity, weather extremes and macro-economic shocks were the primary drivers of acute food insecurity in the region.

Over 10 million children under five years were wasted, 2.3 million of them severely so, across six member states.