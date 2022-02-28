IGAD (ICPAC) - Summary for Decision Makers, Seasonal Forecast March to May 2022

Summary for Decision Makers with impacts and advisories for the following sectors: Disaster risk management, Agriculture and food security, Livestock, Water and Energy Health, Conflict Early Warning, Environment and Forestry. Seasonal forecasts are tailored for planning purposes as they are associated with uncertainties. Therefore, this seasonal forecast should be used in conjunction with weekly and monthly forecasts as well as climate monitoring products issued by ICPAC and National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) of the region.