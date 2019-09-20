IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre Monthly Climate Bulletin, Climate Review for July 2019 and Forecasts for September 2019 (Bulletin Issue August 2019)

INTRODUCTION

This bulletin reviews the July 2019 climate conditions over the Greater Horn of Africa (GHA) region and highlights the September 2019 rainfall and temperature forecasts together with the socio-economic impacts associated with both the observed and the forecasted climate conditions.

For referencing within this bulletin, the GHA is generally divided into three sub-sectors: The equatorial sector lying approximately betweenoN and 5 oS latitude, while the northern and southern sectors lie in the north and south of the equatorial region respectively