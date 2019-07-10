IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre Monthly Climate Bulletin, Climate Review for May 2019 and Forecasts for July 2019 (Bulletin Issue June 2019)

INTRODUCTION

This bulletin reviews the May 2019 climate conditions over the Greater Horn of Africa (GHA) region and highlights the July 2019 rainfall and temperature forecasts together with the socio-economic impacts associated with both the observed and the forecasted climate conditions. There are six sections in this bulletin. The major highlights from both the observed and expected climate conditions are outlined in Section 2. Section 3 discusses the climate patterns that prevailed in the month of May 2019, while the dominant weather systems are discussed in Section 4. In Section 5, the July 2019 climate forecasts over the GHA are presented. The socio-economic impacts associated with the observed climatic conditions and those expected from July 2019 climate forecasts are outlined in Section 6. For referencing within this bulletin, the GHA is generally divided into three sub-sectors: The equatorial sector lying approximately betweenoN and 5 oS latitude, while the northern and southern sectors lie in the north and south of the equatorial region respectively