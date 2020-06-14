Somalia

IESG Newsletter, April - May 2020

Highlights

• IESG hands over to NIEC keys of new Data Centre building

• Upcoming: NIEC’s report to Parliament on elections

• Impact of COVID-19 on Somalia’s electoral cycle

• Latest Electoral Information Sharing meetings

• Virtual ceremony: NIEC temporarily registers new political parties

• Electoral security: NIEC’s Google Mapping Tool

• New: International Assistance Partners Group

• First e-meeting of the Joint Electoral Working Logistics Group

