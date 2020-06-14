Somalia
IESG Newsletter, April - May 2020
Highlights
• IESG hands over to NIEC keys of new Data Centre building
• Upcoming: NIEC’s report to Parliament on elections
• Impact of COVID-19 on Somalia’s electoral cycle
• Latest Electoral Information Sharing meetings
• Virtual ceremony: NIEC temporarily registers new political parties
• Electoral security: NIEC’s Google Mapping Tool
• New: International Assistance Partners Group
• First e-meeting of the Joint Electoral Working Logistics Group