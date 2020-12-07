Somalia
IDP Safety Audit Review - Bossaso, November 2020
Attachments
OBJECTIVES OF THE SAFETY AUDIT
To observe and evaluate site/section/block level protection/GBV risks associated to the camp layout, camp infrastructures and services such WASH, shelter as well as safety and security;
To understand vulnerabilities that make affected population more expose to GBV risks, particularly women and girls;
To recommend mitigation measures to be taken collectively by humanitarian actors to reduce the identified risk and/or vulnerabilities identified.