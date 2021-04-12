IDP and Host Community Consultations - Submitted to the UN Secretary General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement - September 2020

INTRODUCTION

Background The Secretariat of the UN Secretary General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement requested support in organizing consultations with IDP and host community members to inform the Panel’s work and build on the Panel’s workstreams. Suggested themes and questions were provided to structure the interviews.

Methodology

Given the current context with COVID-19, the information was collected through Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) over the phone. The interviews were conducted in a protection-sensitive manner by ensuring discussions were confidential, age appropriate, and that notes are anonymized. The key informants were identified through protection monitors and local organizations and participation was entirely voluntary.

Key informant interviews

To ensure interviews were conducted with a diverse range of individuals from the IDP and host community, key informants were selected from the following groups:

• Female youth (14-17 years) / Male youth (14-17 years)

• Women (18 – 59 years) / Men (18 – 59 years)

• Female older persons (60+ years) / Male older persons (60+ years)

• Female Persons with disabilities (any age) / Male Persons with disabilities (any age)

• Individuals from Minority Groups

A total of 35 interviews (19 female, 16 male) were conducted in the following areas: Banadir (4); Bay (2); Galmadug (4); Hiran (2); Hirashabelle (3); Jubaland (5); Lower Shabelle (4); Puntland (4);

Somaliland (4); Southwest (3).