IASC Principals Somalia and Horn of Africa Drought Communication & Advocacy Strategy, September - Dec 2022

Background

On 11 August, the IASC declared a system-wide emergency activation (Scale-Up) for Somalia. The drought situation in Somalia has surpassed the 2010-11 and 2016-17 droughts in terms of duration and severity. Four consecutive failed rainy seasons have affected the entire population of Somalia, with particular concern for some 7 million people experiencing crisis levels of hunger and more than 1 million displaced in search of assistance. With a fifth and sixth consecutive rainy season projected to fail, Somalia is facing an unprecedented and catastrophic situation that will continue well into 2023.

As part of efforts to strengthen advocacy capacity within the IASC, OCHA and ICVA spearheaded this strategy with the participation of advocacy focal points across IASC member organizations. The group – named the Advocacy and Communications Team (ACT) – aims to galvanize efforts and attention to the Somalia response by developing a one-year advocacy plan. Our recommendation is to evolve this into a wider Horn of Africa strategy as this crisis cuts across three countries, including Kenya and Ethiopia. The crisis knows no borders: across the Horn of Africa, at least 36.1 million people have now been directly and adversely impacted by the drought, including 24.1 million in Ethiopia, 7.8 million in Somalia and 4.2 million in Kenya.

Building on advocacy and communication efforts at the national and regional levels, the IASC Principals have agreed on the urgent need to increase collective advocacy on the crisis. It is important to note that advocacy has been ongoing since March 2021. Building on lessons learned from 2010-2011 and 2016- 2017, humanitarian partners raised the alarm and acted swiftly in response to early warnings as the 2020- 2022 drought evolved.

The Somalia Humanitarian Fund allocated $13.3 million to kick-start the response in March, while CERF allocated $27 million in April. OCHA and ECHO organized two high-level roundtables—one in April 2021 and the other in April 2022, as well as donor visits to capitals by the Humanitarian Coordinator to advocate for swift action and ring the alarm.

Building on the advocacy of the last 18 months, this 12-month strategy will be updated each quarter to remain responsive of the situation on the ground. Initially, the priority objective was on calling for early action and urgent funding. Funding through the first months of 2022 was lower than at the same time during the 2016-2017 drought. In the face of dire under-funding, humanitarian partners leveraged any and all available resources to respond, including drawing on their internal reserves. This meant that famine was averted through the first four failed seasons of the drought. However, as the crisis has continued to escalate and ongoing inflation in Somalia created additional pressure on resources, the funding available has been inadequate to match the scale of the needs. Humanitarian needs are expected to escalate further through to at mid-2023 and donor support is required to enable effective humanitarian and recovery response.