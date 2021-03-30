Hundreds benefit from free AMISOM medical services in Gedo region

DHOBLEY, Somalia, March 29, 2021 – African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces have provided free medical services to hundreds of people in Gedo region of Jubaland State as part of their civil military cooperation (CIMIC) activities.

The free medical camp took place over last weekend in Gedo’s Burahache and Gherrile villages. Elderly people, women and children were among those who benefitted from this CIMIC activity, which was conducted by AMISOM’s Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops.

The Commanding Officer for Burahache Forward Operating Base (FOB) Lt. Colonel Daniel Rotich said AMISOM undertook the free medical camp to provide access to local communities who, often, lack proper medical attention.

“The beneficiaries were treated for various ailments with both curative and preventive medicine. Our doctors also offered free professional advice to the locals on how to live healthy lives. It was a very successful, and we are happy to support the local population,” Lt. Col Rotich said.

In addition, AMISOM donated medical supplies to Hoosingo dispensary, which is an important primary healthcare facility for people who live around the area.

“We thank AMISOM troops for handing over medical drugs in our facility which will benefit many families in our region,” said Mohamed Ibrahim, Hoosingo dispensary Administrator.

During the exercise, the forces urged the locals to closely work with the government and AMISOM in the fight against Al-Shabaab terrorists in order to help improve security in the country.