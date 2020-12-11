On Human Rights Day, UN calls for all Somalis to build a better Somalia post-COVID-19

Mogadishu – With the theme of this year’s Human Rights Day centred on ‘Recover Better. Stand Up for Human Rights,’ the United Nations envoy to Somalia today called on all Somalis to join together to build a post-COVID-19 Somalia that is better for present and future generations.

“Like other communities around the globe, the pandemic has also struck Somali society and has impacted on medical, social, political and economic aspects of the lives of Somalis,” said the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

“This has added to the existing vulnerabilities that pose a serious threat of leaving even more people behind and exacerbating the already dire situation for the country’s most vulnerable populations following the impact of floods and desert locust infestation.

“To recover better from the impact of COVID-19 entails strengthening our commitment to human rights and to achieving the objectives set out in the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added. “These include addressing inequalities among various communities, the provision of health and social protection systems, addressing environmental degradation, strengthening institutions, and addressing human rights violations.”

Observed on 10 December, Human Rights Day commemorates the day in 1948 on which the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The theme of this year’s observance - ‘Recover Better. Stand Up for Human Rights’ - aims to ensure that human rights are at the heart of recovery efforts and to combat the effects of the pandemic on vulnerable and marginalized groups.

The Sustainable Development Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere. The 17 Goals were adopted by all UN Member States in 2015, as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which set out a 15-year plan to achieve the Goals.

The United Nations in Somalia remains committed to support the promotion and protection of human rights for the benefit of the Somali people during this challenging time.