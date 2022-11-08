House of Commons International Development Committee: No additional funding to avert famine in Somalia

Today, as the International Development Committee holds an evidence session on the deteriorating situation in the Horn of Africa, MPs will publish two letters relating to the critical humanitarian situation in Somalia.

The Committee’s Chair, Sarah Champion MP, wrote to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary, James Cleverly MP in October to urge the Government to take urgent action to avert famine in the country.

The UK’s commitment to Somalia is £52.8 million, allocated for humanitarian, health and nutrition during the current financial year. The Chair’s letter sets out questions relating to how the UK’s funds are being used and whether new money will be pledged to address the hunger crisis.

In reply, the Secretary of State says the funding package will be disbursed by March 2023 through three FCDO programmes. His letter says the UK Government will continue to use political influence to bring other stakeholders together to discuss the humanitarian situation. It does not refer to further funding to address the hunger crisis.